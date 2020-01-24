Access site opens for hunters and anglers hear Hammett

Hunters and fishermen will now have more access to the Snake River near Hammett.

The new access site is just south of Hammett, and was a collaboration between Elmore County Waterways and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Users of the site will find a new concrete launch and load ramp, a parking lot that can accommodate up to 12 vehicles/boat trailers, as well as a public restroom.

It also provides more opportunities for hunters and fishermen, explained Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries manager Mike Peterson.

“The next boat ramp upstream is about 10 miles away, downstream's about 15 miles," Peterson said. "So it just provides additional place to access the river for hunting and fishing purposes, as well as recreational boating."

The funding for this project came from the "price lock" legislation that included provisions to dedicate funds to develop more hunting and fishing access sites across Idaho.

Use of the site is free.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.