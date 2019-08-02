Happy Camper raffle to draw August 10, tickets still available

The clock is ticking for the United Way's Happy Camper raffle, with proceeds helping schools and communities.

About a year ago, KMVT reported about the Happy Camper Raffle, where the United Way of South Central Idaho is raffling off a big prize to one person in the community.

"We’ve really bridged a lot of partnerships and solved a lot of challenges in our community with the proceeds," said Sonya Haines, with the organization.

The money goes toward the organizations Community School Strategy, helping kids and communities in need.

"If you rally all of your resources and all of your dollars and community partnerships and in kind, and you do that around a school, you will sustain any community," she said. "That is where this where this is going towards. Its going to buy them glasses, lice kits, food insecurity."

A ticket for the raffle is $50. The winner gets a 21-foot camper that sleeps seven with an attached toy hauler deck.

They will also be including a hot tub, a years worth of beer from Milner's Gate, an RV spot at Gordy's Highway 30 festival in 2020, among many other prizes.

Second place winners gets a year's case of Coca Cola soda.

People who'd like to participate can still pick up their ticket at Southern Idaho RV and Marine, Snake River Pool and Spa or Elevation 486.

The winner will be picked out of a hat, and announced Saturday, Aug. 10 at noon on the United Way of South Central Idaho's Facebook page.