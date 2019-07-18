'Happy Wheels' cart unveiled at St. Luke's in Twin Falls

For families who have children in the hospital, it can be hard to focus on anything else.

The Happy Wheels Hospitality Cart will roam the halls of St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley).

The children often don’t understand why they have to be in the hospital for care.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho has a new program at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center called the Happy Wheels Hospitality Cart.

"The cart is designed to bring, is designed to bring drinks, snacks, books, toys, comfort to families who have pediatric patients here in the hospital," said committee member Shawnee Kyle.

The cart is in two hospitals in Boise, and St. Luke's in the Magic Valley makes the third.

The cart was designed by two engineers, one said he was honored to build it.

“Oh my gosh, for the kids and families this thing is going to be awesome," Doug Derouder said. "It just shows the appreciation for the families."

The manager of the neonatal intensive care unit and Women’s and Children’s Services at the hospital said the cart will be therapeutic.

“It’s more than just a hospitality cart, it actually is therapeutic because children are given a choice of what book for example, or what toy or what drink," said Doug Kelly.

The cart will roam the halls on Wednesdays and Saturdays by Ronald McDonald House volunteers.

“Just our way of letting people know that we care and that we want them to feel better and go home sooner," Kelly said.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho website.

