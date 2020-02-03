Harrison Elementary students and staff get walking path installed

Students and staff at Harrison Elementary School in Twin Falls have a new walking path to use, thanks to a local business.

Goode Motor Auto Group holds a golf scramble every year in order to raise money to help local schools with different projects they may have. The business partnered with Harrison to help make a walking path as part of their walk and talk program.

They we're able to raise $4,500 to fund the project, and Friday they put in the final touches on the path.

General Manager Kody Richardson said their next golf scramble will be in May.

“So this will be our third annual Goode Gives Back Golf Scramble," he said. "This year we're partnering with the Twin Falls Education Foundation, and we feel like with their help, we're going to be able to reach more schools and do more good for kids in the Magic Valley."

Co-owner Matt Cook told KMVT their Blue Lakes Blvd. location closed up shop for a couple hours Friday morning, so all the workers could help install the path.

