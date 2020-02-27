Japanese company visits Magic Valley for possible business expansion

A Japanese company is hoping to expand its business in Idaho.

Sen. Kelly Anthon said more Japanese companies are interested in the Gem State than ever before. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

A group known as Hatsu Japan has formed to help Japanese companies find opportunities to expand into United States markets, partner with American companies, and/or start new businesses in Idaho, and in the case on Wednesday, the Magic Valley.

Idaho Senator and Rupert City Administrator Kelly Anthon said the event, which took place at the Stone House, where 26 Japanese business representatives were in attendance, means more opportunities for Idaho, such as investments in companies as well as investments in business and technology.

Anthon said more Japanese companies are interested in the Gem State than ever before.

"They see that the United States is a better market for them in expanding their business, and what we see is if they expand their business rather than have their goods and service produce overseas, it's better for that to be done in Idaho," Anthon said.

The tour continues Feb. 27 at the Idaho Capitol, where the Japanese team will meet with Gov. Brad Little and other government officials. They will also tour companies in Nampa and wineries in Caldwell.