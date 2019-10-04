Haunted Mansions of Albion gears up for opening night

The Haunted Mansions of Albion open for the season Friday night, but there are some changes attendees need to be aware of.

KMVT talked with co-owner Heather Mortensen, who explained that this year, they're doing something different when it comes to getting tickets, by limiting the amount of physical tickets they sell.

“We really want to manage how many people come every night, 'cause there are several nights in the month that just get really out of control, where we actually run out of parking places and the lines are so long, it just becomes not a fun experience," Mortensen said. "So we want to make it a really great experience for everybody who comes. So we kind of figure if we limit some of our ticket sales per night, it'll be just a great show for everybody."

This year more things have been added outside to entertain attendees while they wait to go in, as well as adding more props to their creature house, clown house and school of chaos.

The Mansions are open Fridays and Saturdays, from 7-11 p.m. and will be open the last two Thursdays of October, from 7-9 p.m.