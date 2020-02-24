The Canyon Crest Event Center was transformed into a learning center and vendor space for the Idaho Hay and Forage Expo on Thursday.

Hay and forage growers network at Twin Falls expo (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

The Idaho Hay and Forage Association sponsors the event.

Thirty-five vendors from across the Pacific Northwest came to showcase the latest and greatest products and services to anyone who grows hay, or any other forage.

Executive Director Rick Waitley says one of the main goals of this event is to expose growers to many of the resources that can help them counteract some of the issues that might hinder their ability to grow.

"I have a lot of growers when they are on their way out say, 'Man, I had the best visit with a farmer from someplace, I did not event know existed,' Mud Lake Idaho or something, and they will start talking about that, and they will say that it was as valuable as the speakers we heard today, it's really going to help me in my enterprise," Waitley said.

Waitley has noticed more and more young people are going to this conference, seeing many more sons and daughters taking over the family business.