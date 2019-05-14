UPDATE: Idaho Fish and Game employee dies in multiple vehicle crash near Hazelton

UPDATE: 5/15 (11:45 a.m.):

Image courtesy Spencer Uhl. Crash on Interstate 84 near Hazelton Tuesday afternoon blocks traffic.

An Idaho Fish and Game employee died and three others were taken to area hospitals following in a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Hazelton.

Idaho State Police says heavy winds, rain and a sudden dust storm covered westbound lanes and contributed to the six-vehicle crash that blocked lanes for five hours.

According to ISP, Keith G. Witt, 54, of Brigham City, Utah, Jake D. Sluder, 24, of Twin Falls, and Kyle E. Hosking, 31, of Jerome, were all driving semi-trucks. Douglas Megargle, 52, of Jerome, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup all slowed to a stop on the interstate. Filimon B. Miranda, 58, of Twin Falls, was driving a Mack truck and failed to stop before striking the rear of Megargle's vehicle.

Megargle's truck spun out of control and struck Hoskins' vehicle, Miranda continued westbound and struck the rear of Hoskins' vehicle pushing it to the right shoulder and through a fence. Miranda then continues west and struck the rear of Sluder's semi and Sluder struck the rear of Witt’s vehicle.

Then Wilma l. Benefiel, 72 of Mesa, Arizona, driving a Toyota Sequoia, failed to stop before striking the rear of Megargle's truck.

Sally F. Rose, 60, of Jerome, was a passenger in Megargle's truck, and Susan H. Leavitt, 74, of Mesa, Arizona was a passenger of Benefiel's vehicle. All occupants of all vehicles were wearing seat belts.

Two Fish and Game officers were in the GMC pickup. Megargle died of his injured at the crash scene. Rose was initially transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley then later transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. According to the Idaho Fish and Game is in intensive care.

Hoskins was transported by personal vehicle to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Miranda was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley.

A statement released Wednesday morning by IDHO Fish and Game said both Megargle and Rose were on duty at the time of the crash. Megargle was the Magic Valley Regional Fisheries Manger and a full-time employee of the department for 22 years.

“As friends and colleagues, our thoughts and prayers are with Sally, and with Doug’s family, during this difficult time,” Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said. “Doug was a respected fishery professional who I have personally worked with for many years, and I am heartbroken about this tragedy. Sally is a leader among our administrative support staff, and we will do eve-rything we can to support her recovery.”

In the 120-year history of Fish and Game, Megargle is the 11th employee lost in the line of du-ty, the second to lose his life in a car accident, and the first was in 1959.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Rural Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Idaho Transportation Department.

UPDATE 1:40 a.m.: Heavy winds, rain and a sudden dust storm covered the westbound lanes.

Hoskins was transported by personal vehicle to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Megargle died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. Rose was initially transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley then later transported by air ambulance to Portneuf medical center in Pocatello. Miranda was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m.: Idaho State Police said the westbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m., about five hours after the crash was reported.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police said they are investigating a multiple vehicle crash westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 192.

Emergency crews were called out at about 2:49 p.m. for a multiple vehicle crash. A KMVT report at the scene said there appeared to be at least three semi-trucks and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a couple people may have been injured and one person may have died.

The westbound lanes were expected to be blocked for several hours. Traffic was being rerouted in the area.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.