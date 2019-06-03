Hazelton issues boil advisory

The city of Hazelton issued a boil advisory Monday after springing a leak in the water system.

City Clerk Ange Black called KMVT Monday afternoon to say crews were digging some holes when a line was struck causing a leak.

Hazelton is in the middle of a water system upgrade that is expected to be completed in the fall.

Black said a Citizen Alert Notification is sent to Hazelton residents with “829” in their phone number and registered cell numbers through a Southern Idaho Regional Communications. Notification of the boil advisory is also posted at City Hall, the Post Office and on the city’s website.

Black said water samples are taken to Magic Valley Labs in Twin Falls for testing. If two consecutive days of test results return without contaminants, the boil advisory will be lifted.

The city of Hazelton has had a couple other boil advisories as a precautionary measure this spring and text results came back negative. Those advisories were in effect from April 23-May 9, and May 15-17.

