The city of Hazelton issued a boil advisory Monday afternoon.

City Clerk Ange Black said earlier Monday morning, crews hit a main line. They got it patched at around 2 p.m.

They issued a boil advisory to be safe and will get the results back Thursday afternoon.

The city is currently in the works of replacing their pipe replacement project, replacing the more 70-year-old pipes with a more modern one.

