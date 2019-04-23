Hazelton residents under boil advisory

The city Hazelton is under a boil advisory until further notice.

The order went into effect at about 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. City Clerk Ange Black said the city is installing a new water system and the town was on alert, knowing this could happen with the upgrade.

She said residents are under a boil advisory until the water comes back safe to drink. There is no current time frame for when the advisory will be lifted.

Black said they will be taking samples until the water comes back clean. The city’s current water system is more than 50 years old and needed to be replaced.

The boil advisory is in effect for water that people would use for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and give to pets for consumption until further notice.

