Hazelton under boil advisory

The city of Hazelton is under another boil advisory until further notice.

KMVT received a call from city clerk Ange Black at about 1:30 Wednesday. She said the boil advisory was put in to place after the system lost pressure.

The last boil advisory was in effect from April 23-May 9.

The city of Hazelton is updating its water system that is more than 50 years old.

The boil advisory is in effect for water that people would use for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and give to pets for consumption until further notice.

