Hazelton under boil advisory

The city of Hazelton issued a new boil advisory Tuesday for residents.

KMVT received a call from the city of Hazelton. City officials said water crews struck a water line and as a precautionary measure are issuing the advisory. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

People are advised to not drink any tap water unless it's been boiled.

The city is currently undergoing an extensive pipe replacement project, replacing the more 70-year-old pipes with state-of-the-art ones.

The city submits water samples for testing for two days to confirm there are no contaminants in the water.

KMVT will post an update once the advisory is lifted.