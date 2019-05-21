Hazelton water system being replaced after more than 70 years

KMVT has reported on boil advisories being issued for Hazelton, we are putting you first, showing the community why these keep happening.

KMVT talked with the public works director about how they are solving these water woes and why some say it's a drain on finances.

Work has been going on in Hazelton for a year now, and may not be completed until November 2019.

And while the pump house is finished, the majority of the work is still being done.

Hazelton Public Works Director Shawn Burton explained that most of the pipes are so old, more than 70 years, and that they're made of wood.

"The majority of the pipe is asbestos, cement, lead, copper. We're going to be getting rid of a lot of contaminants by putting a new system in," Burton stated. "And like I said, we're getting the best parts available. It's going to be a long term deal. they're going to be very satisfied with the water."

KMVT also asked about the multiple boil advisories residents have been under, and City Clerk Ange Black explained that it’s all part of the construction.

"When our big tractors are digging the new water lines and finding the old water lines, they're accidentally tapping the old water lines, and it releases the pressure in the systems, and then we have to issue a boil advisory,” Black explained.

The total cost of the project is costing the residents as well, stated Black.

"It's putting a little bit of a strain on some finances, because they didn't realize it was going to bump their water bills up quite as much as it did. They're going up about $30."

But just how much is this costing the residents of the small, 753 people town of Hazelton?

"I think the total project with the well house and everything is up around $3.8 million,” Burton stated.

That money comes from a grant from the USDA and a loan as well.

But Burton and Black say it'll all be worth it in the long run, saying the new system should last at least 50 years.