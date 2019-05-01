Hazmat team called for substance found in barrel at Gooding County Transfer Station

Crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the Gooding County Transfer station for a barrel with a mysterious substance in it.

The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office said a 55 gallon drum with white powder was discovered and authorities were alerted Wednesday before 2 p.m. By about 3:30 p.m. crews were leaving the area after they discovered the substance was salt.

A KMVT reporter learned that hazardous material crews from Boise was initially en route to investigate. Gooding Fire and Rescue also arrived as well as an environment soils waste specialist.

Responders left the scene soon after the discovery that the substance was salt.