2 injured in head-on collision in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King reports a crash occurred Tuesday afternoon, about a half-mile north of Johnny's Country Store on State Highway 75.

Emergency responders were called at about 3:45 p.m. to a two vehicle, head-on collision that left both drivers injured. The vehicles had no passengers. One was taken by ground ambulance to an area hospital, the other taken by St. Luke's air ambulance to another hospital. As of Tuesday evening it was not know which hospitals the drivers were taken to.

The highway was blocked for about an hour and traffic was rerouted during that time.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone Fire Department, Lincoln County EMS, Gooding County EMS, St. Luke’s Air, Shoshone Police Department and Idaho Department Transportation all assisted.

KMVT will add more information when it becomes available.