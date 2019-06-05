Head-on collision sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after a head-on collision late Tuesday night west of Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said dispatched received a 911 call at 21:34 p.m. and responded to the crash at U.S. Highway 30 and Midway Meadows. Gabriel Miller, 22, of Filer, was driving westbound and attempted to make a left-hand turn. In doing so he failed to yield to an oncoming car.

The car driven by Jolene Boyer, 18, of Kimberly, stuck Miller’s car. Both drivers were taken by Magic Valley Paramedics to an area hospital. Two passengers in Miller’s car were uninjured.

The sheriff’s office said Miller was cited for failing to yield.