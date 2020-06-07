Head-on crash kills 2 people and injures Cassia County Deputy

Two people were killed and a Cassia County Deputy is injured, after a two vehicle crash near Oakley on Saturday.

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at approximately 4:10 PM, Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 27 at milepost 3.5, just north of Oakley in Cassia County.

Lawrence Steel, 72, of Gooding, was driving southbound on Highway 27 in a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander. Kenny Emery, 37, an on-duty Cassia County Deputy, was driving northbound on Highway 27 in a 2017 Ram 2500 patrol vehicle.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

Steel and his passenger, Nadine Steel, 69, of Gooding, both died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Emery was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, then by air ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

The highway was blocked for approximately four hours.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

