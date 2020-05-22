Health Expert gives advice on how to stay fit at home

Many people have taken to working out at home now, whether it's a time saver, or because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are not heading to the gym anymore.

Monique Middlekauff, who works at St. Luke's says that it can be tough to gain the motivation to work out at home.

Middlekauff says that dressing for the occasion can help people feel motivated. Whether it's a new pair of sneakers, or dressing as if you were going to your favorite YOGA class, it can help put your brain in motion.

Many people are also turning to working out on Facebook Live or Youtube, because they miss having a class setting.

It's also important to do the type of exercise that you like doing.

Whether it's a ZUMBA class or a walk on the canyon, if you are enjoying it, you will want to keep doing it.

"My encouragement is to not dwell on the mistakes, we can easily get on the shame spiral, but if you strategize and implement a new plan, you can prompt yourself into action," said Monique MIddlekauff, a lifestyle medicine manager at St. Luke's. "We tend to be an all or nothing mentality, I'm either on my diet or I'm off my diet. I'm on my exercise plan or I'm off it, but just doing something is so much better than doing nothing."

With the weather getting nicer, exercising outside, a bike ride or walk is a great way to get the whole family involved.