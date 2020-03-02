Health officials: Coronavirus likely to be confirmed in Idaho

As of March 2, Idaho has zero confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and the South Central Public Health District says nobody is currently being monitored for the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionpatients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

"It's really important that we know quite a bit about it already, and we know that most people that contract this disease have mild symptoms. They have cold or flu-like symptoms," Hudson says.

Currently there's no vaccine to protect against the virus, which can take at last a year to develop, Hudson says. For the person sitting at home, the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed.

"The truth is it takes at least a year if not longer to get a vaccine on the market, so I think, the earliest that we would have a vaccine on the market would be next spring," he says. "Use hand sanitizer, maybe take sometime to wipe down door knobs, make sure you have tissues around. If you know somebody is sick, try to avoid them. We like to say at least 6 feet away from someones that's coughing."

Hudson says it's also important the community know the South Central Public Health District is working closely with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and healthcare providers in monitoring the situation in the region.