Health advisory issued for toxic algae at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir

A public health advisory has been issued Monday after health officials found toxic algae at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.

The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality released the advisory after testing from July 1 show levels of a cyanotoxin, Microcystin, are now at unhealthy levels because of a recent cyanobacteria harmful algal bloom in the reservoir, according to a news release.

“Children and pets are especially at risk,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen. “These toxins can cause acute health effects in humans such as eye, ear, and skin irritation as well as gastrointestinal distress, and they can severely affect neurological systems.”

People are warned to avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory.

Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink water with a HAB advisory. Boiling and disinfecting do not remove toxins from water.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

If fishing in HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking.

Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

SCPHD writes that HABs are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall.

SCPHD will issue another press release when DEQ tests show Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir is at safe cyanotoxin levels again.