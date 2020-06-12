Health care workers hold moment of silence for equality and justice

Health care workers across st. Luke's facilities in Idaho took part in a moment of silence Friday morning, in support of equality and justice.

Health care workers from St. Luke's, Saltzer Health, Primary Health Medical group, Saint Alphonsus and other health care organizations came together to stand in solidarity and in support of equality and justice for all people of color.

They stood or knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence.

It was inspired by reverent memorials happening at hospitals around the U.S.

"It happened kind of organically, originally some of the providers, doctors up in the treasure valley area wanted to hose something, and then the top of our organization said you know lets just have a moment in every facility," explained Dr. Joshua Kern, the VP of Medical Affairs.

Social distancing and mask wearing were followed at the various locations including the Wood River Valley and Treasure Valley.

