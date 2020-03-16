The South Central Public health District explains some of the protocol for testing of the novel coronavirus.

Health district answers coronavirus questions (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Those are the questions that some KMVT viewers have been asking. Putting you first we went to the South Central Public Health District to find out the answers.

The coronavirus tests are not done in the Magic Valley. All test kits are currently housed at the Idaho Public Health Laboratory in Boise. When a health care provider deems it necessary to do a test they will then do a swab of a patients nose and throat, similar to a strep throat test.

What is not similar to a regular medical test is that, once the swab is done, it will then be sent to Boise where the kits are located. Then depending on when the test was sent off, it will be returned possibly in the same day, but the health district is hoping for a 48 hour turn around on all tests. They have tested multiple residents in all counties.

"Somebody who needs to or thinks need tested for coronavirus, they need to speak with their medical provider, and they have that conversation with them," said Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator. "And they will talk about travel history and their symptoms and the doctor and the patient can decide whether or not to consult with public health over this, and then we as a group could decide weather or not testing is warranted."

The health district says that people should always call ahead to their doctor before coming in, so people are not sitting in waiting rooms for long periods of time.