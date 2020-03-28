Health district explains why COVID-19 case information is limited

Why doesn't the health district say what city confirmed cases of coronavirus is found? How am I supposed to stay safe when they are not telling us where those with the virus have been? These are the questions that have been coming into the KMVT newsroom.

We went to the South Central Public Health District to get a better understanding to why information about confirmed corona virus cases are limited, to an age range, a gender, and a county.

It turns out it all comes down to following medical privacy law. The most well known law is HIPPA, which was signed in 1996 to protect the confidential handling of protected health information.

The health district tells us that they cannot release any information that might accidentally identify the person who has the virus, including the city or town.

"If we lived in bigger state with bigger cities, maybe we could do that, but because our population is so limited, even identifying where that person lives, could potentially identify who they are," said Brianna Bodily, public information officer with the health district.

The health district will contact any business or place that a person with the virus has been.

"Our investigation is extremely comprehensive and through, I want to reassure people that if a known case has came contact with them, we will be calling them, that is our job, that is what we do everyday. Not just for COVID-19, this is not new to us, we do that with all sorts of disease investigations that we do year round, every single year," Bodily explained.

The health district also tells us that the concern is on both sides, and anyone who has concerns about this limited information, should reach out to them.

"On the other hand, we have also been contacted by friends and family of people that have confirmed cases, who have been concerned that just releasing their gender, and their age range, will put them at risk, and that people will be able to identify them. Once again simply because our communities are so small, word travels fast," Bodily stated.

