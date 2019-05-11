Health education specialist explains why tobacco age change is good

By this fall, 12 US states will have raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21. This is in addition to at least 450 US cities.

The driving force is to curb underage nicotine addiction.

The US Food and Drug Administration recently warned a number of retailers for selling some tobacco products to those underage.

In response, some retailers like Walgreen’s and recently Walmart say they will soon not sell tobacco products to anyone under 21.

KMVT caught up with the south central public health education specialist Cody Orchard, who explained why the age change is a good idea.

“It prevents teenagers who maybe are 18 and still in high school from being able to go buy the products and then give them or sell them at the school or give them to a friend,” Orchard stated.

Orchard also said that it's becoming more common for this age change to take place, with Juul recently changing their policy for online purchases, with customers having to be 21 or older.