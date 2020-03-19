Health official explains Blaine County drive-thru coronavirus screenings

Since Tuesday, a drive-thru coronavirus screening has been available in Blaine County.

The screenings are only testing those who pass certain criteria, the main one being an individual must have symptoms. They also look at if the individual was in an area of high COVID-19 activity.

If a patient is deemed fit to be tested, they will then do a swab of his or her nose, and that sample will then be sent off to be tested.

"This is a very unique situation that St Luke's finds it's self in," said Dr. Laura McGeorge with St Luke's. "The health systems are always prepared for these kinds of things. All of us are working very hard, and I think it is bringing out the best in our teams and in our communities.

They recommend that people call the COVID-19 hotline at 208-381-9500 so they can complete a risk assessment over the phone, they will provide guidance on any next steps.

St. Luke's Health System made the announcement on Tuesday, the two drive-thru testing sites would be setup a Wood River Valley and Meridian hospital locations. Read more in the Facebook post below.