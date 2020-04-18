Health officials help explain recovered covid-19 cases

The number of Idahoans who have recovered from Covid-19 is now 453 as of Saturday, but how is 'recovered' defined?

Discussions between officials regarding a definition of 'recovered," were ongoing for some time, and they have now decided on the definition as, "A presumed recovered is someone who had a confirmed case covid-19 and are alive 30 days since they started showing symptoms."

KMVT reached out the South Central Public Health District to get a better understanding of the distinction between 'recovered" individuals determined by the state and those who are considered 'no longer monitored.'

"A person is no longer monitored when they have stayed home for a recommended amount of time, they have not had a fever for at least three days or 72 hours, and that means without the medicine that reduced fevers too, and their other symptoms have improved for at least three days and seven days have passed since the symptoms first appeared," said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the health district.

Once someone is considered 'no longer monitored,' they are no longer infectious. The health district also told us that there is information showing that we are getting fewer confirmed cases each day, but that does not mean it is time to relax.

"It is very important to remember that even as we see these case numbers go down, it does not mean that it is time to relax your precautions, one of the reasons that we are seeing these cases go down is because of all the precautions that we have been taking, all of the habits that they have been forming that protect them from this virus," Bodily explained.

Bodily also said the small amount of cases that we are currently getting is really incredible news, but we need to keep precautions up for the next couple of weeks.