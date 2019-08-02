Health officials: Make vaccinations a priority

The South Central Public Health District is urging parents to make vaccinating their kids a priority of the the start of the school the year.

According to the district, in 2018-2019 school year several Idaho schools districts were forced to close schools due to a high volume of students and teachers impacted by illness. Nurse Manager with SCPHD Logan Hudson says it's clear vaccines can prevent some of these illnesses and that health officials here in Southern Idaho are here to help.

"South Central Public Health will be at a whole bunch of them you can check our website to find out which ones we'll be at and what times," Hudson said. "We'll be there to provide the required seventh grade vaccines that the state requires for kids to get before they enter seventh grade. We can also look up records on other kids so we can let parents know if they may be missing something and they can make an appointment at our office."

You can find the full schedule with the times and dates SCPHD nurses will be here.

Children are required to have several immunizations before entering kindergarten as well as the seventh grade, says the district. For a full list of school immunization requirements in the state of Idaho, click here.