Health officials ask public to donate new, unopened PPE equipment to assist in coronavirus response

The South Central Public Health Distract is asking the public to donate their new and unused personal protective equipment to help first responders and health care works respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current pandemic is putting a strain on our healthcare system and leading to shortages in personal protective equipment PPE for our healthcare workers and first responders,” said Nelson Long, SCPHD Emergency Planner. "We are reaching out to the community to see if anyone might have spare PPE to donate to help keep our healthcare workers and first responders safe."

At the onset of the pandemic many people rushed to grocery and hardware stores to purchase many of the medical supplies the healthcare community now desperately needs.

"So what were asking is that anybody who has any extra, maybe grabbed a little bit too much at the grocery store, they can drop it off at either one of our offices or at the Blaine County Sheriff's Office if they live in Blaine County," said Brianna Bodily, the public information officer for the South Central Public Health District.

Bodily says nobody should be worried about being judged if they purchased large amounts of medical supplies that they now wish to donate.

"Of course if there's concern about being shamed or something, there's no shame," Bodily said. "We absolutely know why people got that equipment, it makes sense."

Below a list of the items health officials are seeking that must be in new and unopened condition. Those wishing to donate can do so at the SCPHD Office locations included below. Only those living in Blaine County can donate supplies at the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. For more information you an contact SCPHD via email at scphd@phd5.idaho.gov or by phone at 208-737-1138.

ITEMS NEEDED (NEW, UNOPENED CONDITION):

· N95 Respirator masks

· Surgical Masks

· Surgical Gloves

· Procedure Gown

· Face Shields

· Goggles

· Hand Sanitizer

· Disinfectant Wipes

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

- Blaine County Sheriff’s Office 1650 Aviation Dr. Hailey, ID 83333 (Only if you live in Blaine County)

-Gooding SCPHD Office 255 North Canyon Drive Gooding, ID 83330

-Heyburn SCPHD Office 485 22nd Street Heyburn, ID 83336

-Jerome SCPHD Office 951 East Avenue H Jerome, ID 83338

-Twin Falls SPCHD Office 1020 Washington Street North Twin Falls, ID 83301