Health officials ask recent visitors to Blaine county to shelter in place

Central District Health is asking anyone who traveled to Blaine County in the past two weeks to shelter in place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The request comes after three Ada County residents and one Valley County resident tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling and spending time in Blaine County.

If you traveled to Blaine County between March 8th and March 22th, health officials urge you to stay home, monitor your symptoms and avoid close contact with anyone for 14 days after your last potential exposure date.

“While this is guidance, and not an official order, we are strongly urging any community members this applies to, to do the right thing," said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health. "This also applies to anyone who has traveled to states or areas outside of Idaho that are currently under shelter in place orders or where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19."

Within Central District Health’s jurisdiction of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties, there have been 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases to-date.