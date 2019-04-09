Health officials warn of Hepatitis A outbreak

Health officials are warning of a Hepatitis A outbreak in Idaho, including southern Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said they are investigating the virus that has infected 12 people since Jan. 1, 2019. In 2018, only eight people were reported with the virus.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can infect the liver and can be spread by poor hand washing, cost contact or sex with an infected person, eating or drinking contaminated food or recreational drug use.

“We're monitoring the situation closely,” said epidemiologist Randi Pedersen in a statement. “The best protection is to be vaccinated, but everyone can reduce their risk by practicing good hand hygiene. This means thoroughly washing your hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.”

The virus can be prevented by being vaccinated.

Officials said they recommend a vaccination for the following who could possibly have an increased risk of being exposed to the virus:

-Men who have sex with men

-People who use drugs

-People going through unstable housing or homelessness

-People with chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B or hepatitis C.

The health department said hepatitis A can be prevented by being vaccinated or also washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before eating or preparing food.

Symptoms start two to seven weeks after infection and can including yellowing of the skin and eyes, fever, nausea vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, tiredness, lack of an appetite or dark urine or pale stool.