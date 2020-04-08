McDonald's offers free means to health care workers and first responders

McDonald's restaurants in southcentral Idaho are offering first responders and health care workers a free meal.

When they show their official ID badge in the drive through, they 'll get a free combo meal, now until April 30.

The offer will be available at Twin Falls locations, as well as Jerome, Buhl, Gooding, Hailey and Mountain Home.

The Kyle family, the local owners and operators of the restaurant, are doing this to give their thanks to those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

