Hearings scheduled this week on 129,000-pound truck route applications for Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding counties

The Idaho Transportation Department is holding public hearings about a proposed application from Idaho Milk Transport.

ITD is looking at the possibility of allowing truck loads up to 129,000 pounds on sections of roads that don't allow trucks of that weight right now.

Idaho Milk Transport has applied for three sections of roads to be changed, to make it easier for the trucks to get where they need to go.

"Those hearings are going to be for route applications that the Idaho Transportation Department has received to allow trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds on specific routes within our district, there is one applicant that has applied for three routes in Gooding County, Twin Falls County as well as one in Jerome County," said Jessica Williams, from ITD.

There will be another hearing on Thursday, March 5:

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Farm Bureau Insurance, 2732 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls

At both hearings, there will be an opportunity for the public to give verbal or written testimony on the proposed 129k routes listed below:

- US-93 Twin Falls: From the intersection of US-93/ID-74 to Washington Street N (milepost 38.0 - 48.3)

- ID-79 Jerome: The South Jerome Interchange over I-84 (milepost 0 - 0.23)

- ID-46 Twin Falls & Gooding: From the intersection of ID-46/US-30 in Buhl to I-84 (milepost 85.3 - 100.15)

Comments can also be mailed to:

Jessica Williams

Idaho Transportation Department

216 South Date St.

Shoshone, ID

83352