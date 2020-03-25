'Help your neighbor campaign' Facebook group helps the community

One of the best things we can do right now during the COVID-19 pandemic is come together as a community and help those in need.

Many shelves are empty of toilet paper, many types of food, cleaning supplies, and bottled water.

Many shelves are empty of toilet paper, many types of food, cleaning supplies and bottled water.

To make sure members in the community are not too completely out of items, Bryan Soloaga, created a Facebook group, called "Help Your Neighbor Campaign" about a week and a half ago to help those who are without certain resources like cleaning supplies, food, or even a home-cooked meal.

Soloaga said there are things one may be short on and others may have, adding his goal is getting through this COVID-19 pandemic together as a community.

"It's awesome to see the amount of support from friends, family, and neighbors just out there helping each other," Soloaga said.

Soloaga even personally brought items for people in the community.

One Twin Falls woman, Cathy Lynch, who owns Cedar Draw and Willowbrook Assisted Living, said she received tons of toilet paper when the group found out her seniors were without.

"One of my ladies 90-year old says now I don't have to worry about when to potty - broke my heart," Lynch said.

She also added she was overwhelmed by the amount of support. She also received cleaning supplies and homemade face masks.

The "Help Your Neighbor Campaign" Facebook page has already accumulated over 3,000 members.