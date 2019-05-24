Heritage Academy students will continue to get free meals

Students at a charter school in the Magic Valley will all get free meals this next school year.

Heritage Academy in Jerome said they were approved by the state to let all students at their school get free breakfast and lunch.

Ashley Burnham, the food services director at the school, said the requirement is that at least 40 percent of their students are getting financial assistance with the state to be eligible.

With 174 students enrolled, Burnham said they hit that at the right percentage of 40 percent.

"It's just a really great program," she said. "We love that all students they come and they know they're going to be fed and they don't have to worry about going hungry."

This is the fifth year they are using this program for free meals.

Burnham said they are also planning on applying for the fruit and vegetables grant so their students can have a healthy snack after lunch.