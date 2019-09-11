Hero walk teaches children to honor and respect emergency responders

Summit Elementary in Jerome had it's Fifth Annual Hero Walk Wednesday morning to honor all the first responders that work every day to make the world safer.

Summit Elementary in Jerome held their 5th annual hero walk which honored and remembered all the first responders.

The fourth and fifth graders lined up in the hallways, and cheered on the firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical service people as they walked down the hallway.

Summit Elementary does this every year on Sept. 11 because these children were not alive 18 years ago, when the United States was attacked by terrorists on U.S. soil.

This is their way of teaching them about all the sacrifices those first responders made on that day.

"We came down because the kids wanted to show their support for all the first responders here in Jerome and across the nation, and we did it celebrate and remember 9/11," said firefighter Kevin Wilcox.

They started the walk with the pledge of allegiance and they sang "God Bless America" over the loud speakers while the first responders walked down the hallway.

"I think it's important for the kids to meet different first responders, especially little girls," said LT. Julie Donahue, from the Idaho State Police. "It's possible and it's a great career, so that's why I came, is to represent being a woman, and you know I love my career being out meeting the public and helping them."

She also says that she hopes the parents will spend the time to talk with their children about what this day means to the world.

"I really appreciate Summit Elementary making 9/11 a positive experience for the kids and inviting us to participate," Donahue said. "Even the kids who didn’t want to give us a high five with remember our faces and hopefully come to us if they need help. I hope the parents talk with the kids about the significance of today and it reminds them that tomorrow is never promised."