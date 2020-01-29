Heyburn Animal Hospital stresses pet oral health

One Heyburn animal hospital is trying to get the word out about pet oral health as much as possible.

Due to February being National Pet Dental Health Month, Ark Animal Hospital wants to remind the community just how important a pet's oral health is.

They say as small of an issue many may think a pet's teeth can be, it can actually lead to larger issues such as dental disease and damage to a companions internal organs.

Dental chews are great for the a pet's oral health although they say that nothing is better then a regular brushing.

"They should have their teeth looked at annually to asses if they need to have cleanings, or to make sure they don't have any sort of oral health problems that need to be addressed, because it's easier to address them when they small problems versus big problems," said Jordan Nesbit, the owner of Ark Animal Hospital.

For the month of February, Ark Animal Hospital will be offering 10% off all dental cleanings.