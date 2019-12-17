Heyburn school promotes reading with book vending machine

What may look like any ordinary vending machin is in fact a lesson on reading for the students at Heyburn Elementary School.

“You read for a certain amount of time, and certain amount of books, and then you get a token, and you can pick a book,” said fifth grade student Lincoln.

They call it the book vending machine, as Heyburn Elementary focuses mainly on reading skills for the students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“We are primarily working to make sure that the students are good solid readers, because having that base and foundational skills helps them be better students in every subject,” said Heyburn Elementary principal Danelle Stutzman.

Stutzman says that it’s all about making reading something the kids want to do rather than just something they have to do.

The teachers and students set goals of reading for 20 minutes every day, and if the students meet their goals, they can get a token which they use to get another book out of the vending machine.

“The fact that they are excited and they are motivated, and they see those books sitting there. They really are enjoying the process and they are asking questions about reading," Stutzman said. "It’s a daily reminder that this goal that is long term, so it helps them remember what we are working for."

Magic Valley Vending equipped them with the vending machine.