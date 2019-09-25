Heyburn invites public to suggest ideas for new comprehensive plan

The city of Heyburn is updating their comprehensive plan and Wednesday they invited the public out to help brainstorm ideas for ways to update or improve the city.

The city of Heyburn is in the process of updating their comprehensive plan, which has not been done since 2009.

The process of updating the comprehensive plan is required by law, and it is a 12 to 18 month process.

"It's a document that helps guide for the future and growth for the city of Heyburn," said planner Addison Coffelt. "It identifies capital improvement projects for the future, and it just lays them out so they will get implemented for the city in the future."

From adding new sidewalks, to improving the curb side appeal, the comprehensive plan will lay out ways to spend the money that the city already has available to them.

"We are hoping people come out and express with us any areas that they would like to see growth within, or any comments, concerns ideas that they would like to see within the city of Heyburn," said Coffelt.

The people that are in charge of updating the comprehensive plan for the city is J-U-B.

