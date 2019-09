A Heyburn School principal made an interesting promise to her students and last week was the day to deliver on that promise.

Students at Heyburn Elementary had the goal to reach $13,000 for their World's Finest Chocolate fundraiser, and if they succeeded their principal agreed to kiss a goat.

Last Friday was the assembly and top sellers received prizes like tablets and scooters.

But of course the most excitement came while watching Bucky the goat get a kiss!