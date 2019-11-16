Heyburn receives grant to help with waste water management

The city of Heyburn’s drawn out water issues with the Environmental Protection Agency will finally be coming to an end, thanks to a grant to improve their waste water services.

The city has received more than $3.1 million from three grants to help improve their waste water management systems.

KMVT previously reported in 2018, that the EPA found the waste water treatment plant was not compliant, and was cited for almost 600 violations, and that the city could face bankruptcy, to pay for the necessary upgrades.

Heyburn city administrator Tony Morley broke down the numbers for the grants.

“One was USDA for over $2 million, one from Community Development Block Grant for $500,000, and one from the Army Corps of Engineers for $700,000,” Morley explained.

The grants will save Heyburn taxpayers $3.1 million, however, they will still have to pay back a little more than $5.5 million of the $9.6 million total cost.