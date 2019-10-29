Heyburn woman battling breast cancer advocates for early detection

One in 8 woman in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, and Sarah Weimer from Heyburn is that one.

Sarah Weimer is a 36-year-old mother from Heyburn, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. (Source: KMVT)

"Cancer is life threatening and it’s hard, but it’s like when life knocks you down you just got to get back up," said Sarah Weimer, who is currently fighting breast cancer.

She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer at 36 years old.

"I was at work that day, and when they told me I had breast cancer, it was a phone call, and time just stopped," Weimer said. "No one ever wants to hear those words that you have cancer. I just felt like everything was on a freeze frame."

She began traveling to Salt Lake City for treatments, which included six chemotherapy sessions and a double mastectomy, all while putting her children first.

"It has been hard on my kids," she said. "I think the hardest part for my kids is I'm not at the level of activity that I used to be with them, going outside and playing basketball with my son, or jumping on the trampoline with the kids. It’s hard on them because mommy is sick and mommy is tired."

Since her treatment started, Weimer feels so blessed by the whole community’s support.

"It definitely means a lot in a community like this to have people rally around you and to support you and lift you up, even the simple things like on Facebook, when people give me an encouraging word, 'You got this. Keep fighting,'" Weimer said.

She encourages everyone to go to the doctor as soon as you notice something wrong with your body.

"Get mammograms done, make sure you know your body," she said. "Do self-exams, and make sure you talk to the doctor, even if it’s just the smallest thing. Early detection is key."

Weimer is currently in her second round of chemotherapy.