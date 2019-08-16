High school counselor gives advice to kick back to school nerves for students

The Magic Valley is gearing up for the upcoming school year, with some schools already in session. The start of a new school year comes with lots of excitement as students get a chance to reunite with friends and to get ready for a fresh start.

As some students continue to be get ready to take on the new year, some are left behind with strong anxious emotions and the fear of the unknown.

Walking through Twin Falls High school the only noise is that of teachers working quietly and preparing classrooms. On Monday, this silence will be replaced with the loud sounds of teenagers crowding the hallways and heading to their next class.

Not all students handle this transition as well as others, experiencing back-to-school nerves that can affect their mental health. KMVT caught up with a counselor at Twin Falls High School who tells us that parents need to be aware when seeing some changes in their students leading up to the school year.

They might have a sudden change in diet or sleep habits. They also might become more irritable and irrational. Griselda Escobedo, Twin Falls High School counselor, says the best way to kick the nerves is to come to school early before the year starts. For incoming freshman, this is extremely helpful so they can find their lockers and their classes.

Incoming freshmen are not the only ones who get the back-to-school nerves. Escobedo tells us that she sees high school seniors have more anxious behaviors then freshman.

“It’s more of the fear of the unknown, if they don’t know where they are going for college or if they don’t know where they are going to live, just the unknown is the scary part and they want to stay in school, because if they stay in school they know they are going to get fed, they know that their teachers care,” Escobedo says.

Parents should be on the lookout for these behaviors and Escobedo says that students are always encouraged to reach out to the counseling department or any staff if they are in need of help.

Twin Falls High School’s first day back in session is on Aug. 19.