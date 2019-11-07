Blaine County sees high voter turnout in Tuesdays election

Voter turnout varied across counties Tuesday, but there was incredibly high attendance at the polls in Blaine County, where more than 69% of voters cast their ballots.

Out of approximately 6,000 registered voters, 4,000 of them made their way to the polls.

According to city officials, their key to high attendance was making sure their citizens were informed.

Blaine County spent months leading up to the election holding open houses for people in the community where they had the opportunity to get familiar with the different candidates and bonds that would be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Cassia County saw a 21.4% voter turnout. Of the 7,570 registered voters, 1,617 cast ballots.

Gooding County saw a 32.3% voter turnout. Of the 6,151 registered voters, 1,986 cast ballots.

Jerome County voter turnout unlisted, 685 ballots cast.

Lincoln County voter turnout unlisted

Minidoka County voter turnout unlisted, 1,615 ballots cast.

Twin Falls County voter turnout was 22.7 percent. Of the 35,994 registered voters, 8,174 voted.

