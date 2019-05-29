Higher Ground Sun Valley and Ketchum hosts Memorial Day remembrance events

Higher Ground of Sun Valley and the city of Ketchum coordinated together to host several Memorial Day events on Monday.

The remembrance started with an early Murphy Challenge, a physical workout consisting of running, push-ups and pull-ups that benefits the Navy Lt. Michael Murphy Scholarship Foundation. Murphy died in Afghanistan in 2015.

It was followed by a ceremony in Ketchum Cemetery, with an honor march, live music and activities at the city's town square.

Higher Ground military programs director Rich Cardillo said others participated in the "Carry the Load Sun Valley Rally." Participants would walk for about two miles and remember those that sacrificed their lives for the country.

An honor wall was displayed for the community to hang dog tags and write the name of the service men and women they would like to recognize.

"We're hoping that they are remembering them as they walk," Cardillo said.