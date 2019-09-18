Hispanic History Month recognized at College of Southern Idaho

Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated and recognized at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday with a live music, dance, food, and a reading of proclamation regarding the month by the Twin Falls mayor.

"I think the importance about Hispanic Heritage Month is that Hispanics or Latinx people are the largest minority group in Idaho," Justin Vipperman, professor of history at College of Southern Idaho said. "And we're trying to find a way to recognize their accomplishments."

"The purpose of the celebration is to recognize the many many contributions of the Hispanic and Hispanic Americans who our community a thriving place to work and to live," said Alejandra Hernandez, multicultural director at College of Southern Idaho.

“It's exciting to remember those things,” said Twin Falls City Mayor Shawn Barigar. "I think it's also important to as we move forward in our lives to embrace the diversity and inclusion that we have in our community."

Hispanic History Month began on September 15 and ends on October 15. The reason for the month being recognized late in the month of September is because it covers the anniversary of independence for countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile and Mexico.