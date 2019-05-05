First Twin Falls Latino Fest brings different Hispanic cultures together

On Saturday, downtown Twin Falls was filled with music, food, and cultural performances for the first Latino Fest 2019.

The event was hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Consulate of Mexico in Boise.

The cultural event welcomed everyone to attend and have the opportunity to learn about different Hispanic cultures in the Magic Valley.

"We know that the Hispanic community comes from mostly of Mexican descent. We want to make sure that we had all backgrounds. The concert 'Sonora De La Dinamita" brings that," said IHCC Southern Chapter president Alex Castaneda.

The event had more than 30 vendors at the site and it began with speeches from Castaneda and Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar.