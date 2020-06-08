Historic Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre prepares for opening weekend

The Historic Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre is getting ready for opening weekend with new ownership.

The theater is currently undergoing some renovations. Upgrading a few things as well as restoring the 1914 building back to the most original look as possible.

On Saturday, June 13, the theater will be showcasing the melodrama known as "How the West Was Worn."

KMVT spoke with the director of this show, who said this play is perfect for the whole family, and a lot of work has been put into it.

“It's going to be fantastic," said director Liza Martin. "We have worked hard; the kids have worked hard; the families have worked hard; and there has been a tremendous amount of volunteers who stepped in and helped with everything from painting to costumes, to all kinds of stuff. It is going to be a lot of fun, so the community should come out and see what everyone is working on."

The dinner and show begins at 5:30 p.m. and is $35, people can also just come and see the show at 7 p.m. for $10. Make a reservation on online at https://glennsferrytheatre.org or call at 208-580-4202.