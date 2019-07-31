Rupert's Historic Wilson Theater finishes renovations

The historic Wilson Theater has been undergoing renovations since 1999. It is now finally finished.

Historic Wilson Theater in downtown Rupert has recently been renovated, and is now open for tours (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)..

“They actually thought this would take 3-5 years, but it’s actually taken a total of 20 years to do the restoration,” Kris Faux from the Wilson Theater said.

With the new red seats and the original stained glass windows, the Wilson Theater has been worked on by the whole Rupert community. An estimated $2.7 million have been donated to the theaters renovations, Kris Faux said.

“I’ve only ever picked up one piece of gum. The people love the theater, they respect the theater, they feel ownership in it, and they should, because this is actually their theater,” Faux said.

Kris Faux tells KMVT that she has been a part of the renovations since the beginning and is so glad that Rupert will have this space to use.

“It is a grand building, and as I like to say, it is really one of the gems of the state of Idaho,” Faux said.

The theater will have plays, movies, weddings, and other events for everyone to enjoy.

“The theater is able to do events, we have an event center upstairs. You can get married at the theater, you have a wake at the theater, if you can dream it up, and we can make it happen,” Faux said.

In 2020, the theater will turn 100 years old, and so will the stained glass windows.

“We know that the stain glass came from Pennsylvania and it came from an Amish community. They are just one of the best treasures in the theater and they really are very historical. Next year, in 2020 the theater is actually going to be turning 100 years old. So that glass out there is going to be 100 years old,” Faux said.

The Wilson Theater gives tours from 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. every weekday.