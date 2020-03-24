Buhl winery helps meet demand for hand sanitizer

A winery in Buhl is trying its hand at making hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery has been making gallons of hand sanitizer for one week now.

And the owner tells KMVT that it has grown like crazy. Different people are purchasing the containers on a daily basis.

Starting on Wednesday, they will be doing drop-offs and deliveries, as well as having a location in Twin Falls next to Dutch Bro's on Pole Line Road.

"So for now we are selling it out of the winery just because it's a spot, and everyone is in a its almost pandemonium everyone wanting it and wanting it now, so we are just trying to keep up with supply and demand, it's been very tough," said James Holesinsky, the owner of the winery and Clear Lakes Products.

He says that Monday they made 1,500 gallons of hand sanitizer and will do the same Tuesday.